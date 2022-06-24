Popular rapper Raftaar and his wife Komal Vohra have parted ways after six years of their marriage. The two of them have been reportedly living separately and filed for divorce in 2020.

Rapper Raftaar and his wife Komal Vohra separate after 6 years of marriage

According to several reports, the proceedings of their separation had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But, they will be now signing the divorce papers on October 6, this year. “Both have moved on in their respective lives and the couple, along with their families, remain cordial,” the source told Hindustan Times. The couple is yet to release an official statement.

Raftaar and Komal Vohra met through a mutual friend and dated each other for almost five years before tying the knot in 2016.

