Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's equity is on a meteoric rise, according to the Celebrity Brand Valuation Report by Duff & Phelps. Ranveer’s brand valuation currently stands at 158 Million USD, an impressive growth from his number of 102.93 Million USD in 2020. Thus, Ranveer ranks number 2 at this year’s report compared to Rank 3 last year.

According to Duff & Phelps report, Alia Bhatt emerged as the most valued female celebrity in 2021. With a valuation of $68.1 million, Alia Bhatt moved up two ranks with a brand value of $68.1 million at the fourth slot.

Here are the top 10 celebrities and their valuation in 2021 in million dollars:

Virat Kohli – 185.7

Ranveer Singh – 185.7

Akshay Kumar – 139.6

Alia Bhatt – 68.1

MS Dhoni – 61.2

Amitabh Bachchan – 54.2

Deepika Padukone – 51.6

Salman Khan — 51.6

Ayushmann Khurrana – 49.3

Hrithik Roshan – 48.5

In 2020, the following celebrities comprised the Top 10 rankings (value in million dollars)

Virat Kohli- 237.7

Akshay Kumar - 118.9

Ranveer Singh - 102.9

Shah Rukh Khan - 51.1

Deepika Padukone - 50.4

Alia Bhatt - 48.0

Ayushmann Khurrana - 48.0

Salman Khan - 45.0

Amitabh Bachchan - 44.2

Hrithik Roshan - 39.4

Ranveer’s brand value shot up with several new endorsements in 2021. The actor now has close to 40 brands across industries! Ranveer is also the hugely trusted face for multiple top brands in India, given his incredible acting credential and his ability to deliver back-to-back blockbusters on the big screen. He also has over 65 million followers across social media platforms.

