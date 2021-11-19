Bollywood Hungama

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga to release in theatres on August 11, 2023

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier this year, it was announced that Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga will be collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor for the film Animal. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, the film also boasts of an ensemble cast led by Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Parineeti Chopra. The film is slated to have a worldwide release on 11th August 2023. This film marks Sandeep Reddy Vanga's first association with Ranbir Kapoor.

The crime drama that has already stirred conversations amongst the audience will celebrate its grand release on 11th August 2023. With developments on the project, the makers have announced the theatrical release of this unique film.


Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.

ALSO READ: Luv Ranjan’s next starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor set for Republic Day 2023 release, to clash with Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s Fighter

