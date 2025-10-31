Actor Ranbir Kapoor is embarking on a heartfelt mission to revive the iconic RK Studios, originally established by his legendary grandfather Raj Kapoor, according to a report by Mid-Day. The revival is not just a business move but a tribute to the Kapoor family legacy, with Ranbir focusing on producing films that carry the spirit of RK Studios while infusing a modern voice to resonate with today’s audience. The report mentions that plans are well underway, with several scripts shortlisted and production anticipated to begin soon.

As part of the revival, Ranbir aims to re-establish the studio as a prominent creative hub in Mumbai, possibly including an office space and screening theater to foster collaboration in the industry. The initiative also marks a continuation of his late father Rishi Kapoor’s dream to carry forward the family’s cinematic heritage. Alongside Ranbir’s directorial debut, the revived studio will back projects featuring some of Bollywood’s top talents, including collaborations with Deepika Padukone and director Ayan Mukerji.

The reopening of RK Studios is expected to be a grand affair, paying homage to its golden era under Raj Kapoor, and serves as a symbolic passing of the torch to the next generation of filmmakers. This significant move further cements Ranbir Kapoor’s role not only as a leading actor but also as a custodian of one of Indian cinema’s most treasured legacies.​

RK Studios, established by the legendary Raj Kapoor in 1948, produced some of the most iconic films in Indian cinema including Awaara (1951), Barsaat (1949), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Bobby (1973), Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), Prem Rog (1982), and Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985), which was Kapoor's last film before his death.

The last film produced under the RK Films banner was Aa Ab Laut Chalen (1999), directed by Rishi Kapoor. Over time, RK Studios faced a decline as the film industry shifted locations to Mumbai’s northern suburbs. The 2017 fire that gutted the studio during a reality show shoot was the final blow, destroying invaluable memorabilia, costumes, and the physical studio space. Due to the increasing maintenance costs and the impracticality of rebuilding, the Kapoor family decided to sell RK Studios, marking the end of an era for the historic studio,

