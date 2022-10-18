In a series of tweets, Ram Gopal Varma reviewed Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara.

Hombale Films’ action-thriller Kantara has managed to impress the masses since its release. Starring Rishab Shetty, Kishore, Achuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, Pramod Shetty, and Vinay Biddappa, the film has become a box-office hit with appreciation coming in from all corners. After Prabhas, Dhanush and Rana Daggubati, now, popular filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has also reviewed the film.

Taking to his verified social media handle, Varma wrote a series of tweets. The first write-up read, “The @Shetty_Rishab destroys the myth in film people that only mega budget films will pull people into theatres.. #Kantara will be a major lesson for decades to come.”

Meanwhile, in the follow up tweet, he added, “In the film industry now , @Shetty_Rishab is like a Shiva multiplied by Guliga Daiva and the villains are the 300 cr , 400 cr , 500 cr budget film makers who are being killed by a heart attack called #Kantara collections.”

Lauding the lead actor’s performance, he further added, “Thanks to the DEVIL called

@shetty_rishab all big budget film makers will now suddenly keep waking up in the night from the nightmare collections of #Kantara ,Like how Shiva keeps waking up to Guliga Daiva,” in the third tweet.

The final tweet of the filmmaker read, “Hey @shetty_rishab thank you for the wonderful lesson called #Kantara All Film industry people will need to pay you tuition fees.”

As mentioned above, famous names from the South Indian film industry have also praised the film. While Dhanush called it a must-watch, Rana added that it was “an extraordinary film”.

Talking about the film, it is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and the Music is given by B Ajaneesh Loknath. The film was released on September 30. Also, it has secured the highest IMDB rating of 9.6.

