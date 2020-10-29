Zee TV’s popular fiction drama, Qurbaan Hua, has been entertaining audiences with interesting twists and turns in the life of Neel and Chahat, who have tied the nuptial knot with vested interests arising out of fierce loyalty to their respective families. While Neel wants to get to Chahat's father - Dr. Baig, the gynaecologist he holds responsible for his pregnant sister's death, Chahat is convinced she can get to the bottom of the case and clear her father's name by being a part of Neel's family.

In the upcoming episodes of the show, viewers are in for a shocking twist. While Chahat will be seen keeping the Karwa Chauth fast for Neel, Neel will meet with an accident in a factory wherein a splash of Lava will burn his face and parts of his body. Everybody will assume that they have lost Neel forever, but audiences will discover that Neel is rescued in the nick of time and having undergone multiple cosmetic surgeries, will emerge as a man of altered appearance. Consequently, actor Rajveer Singh will step into the shoes of Karan Jotwani as Neel.

Ecstatic to join the show as the male lead, Rajveer said, “I am extremely excited, as this is the kind of role I haven't explored before. Taking over a well-established character comes with a fair share of responsibilities and of course the pressure to live up to the image of the character built by the previous actor. Joining an already established show leaves me with enough to research and learn about my character and the dynamics he shares with various other characters. So, I will use that to my advantage and bring a sense of freshness to the character. This is my first project after the lockdown so I am looking forward to my new avatar and I do hope the fans of the show will like and accept me as their new Neel."

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

