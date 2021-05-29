Bollywood Hungama

Producers Anjum Rizvi and Ashish Kumar Dubey announce Guddu Ki Dulhan

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

India is facing the second wave of COVID-19. Amid this pandemic, shoots in many states have been halted. Meanwhile, producers are working on new scripts, pre, and post-production of their films. Some are also ready to announce a slate of releases. Amongst them are producers Anjum Rizvi and Ashish Kumar Dubey who have announced their new film.

Producers Anjum Rizvi and Ashish Kumar Dubey announce Guddu Ki Dulhan

Producers Anjum Rizvi and Ashish Kumar Dubey have announced their next film titled Guddu Ki Dulhan. Ashish Kumar Dubey will direct the film. The makers plan to begin the principal shooting in July in Varanasi.

Guddu Ki Dulhan will be produced under Anjum Rizvi Film Co. and Mad Films Entertainment banners.

Anjum Rizvi is an Indian film Producer who has produced many films including Maatr, John Day among others.

