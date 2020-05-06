Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.05.2020 | 2:18 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra’s father robbed at knifepoint in New Delhi

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra’s father robbed at knifepoint in New Delhi

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra has revealed that her father was robbed at knifepoint at Police Colony in New Delhi. Her father was out for an evening walk when the incident took place.

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra’s father robbed at knifepoint in New Delhi

Sharing the details on her Twitter, Meera wrote, “My dad was taking a walk in #policecolony. 2 guys came in a scooter, showed knife and snatched his phone. This is how safe you claim Delhi to be.” She tagged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Police in her tweet.

"Fir no: NWD-MT-000568 at prince road near pcr police line, model town. Can send you the contact number in direct msg or some email," she wrote in her follow up tweet.

She further thanked the cops for their swift action. “Thanks @DcpNorthDelhi for such a quick action. Makes me proud when we feel protected by our police department. It's never abt what has been snatched but protecting our elders is most important! Respect @DelhiPolice," she wrote.

Meera Chopra was last seen in Section 375 alongside Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra calls out Sidharth Shukla for making derogatory remarks about Asim Riaz’s father

Tags : , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Multiplex Association of India urge…

Emraan Hashmi says Rishi Kapoor would ask…

Makers of Sharmaji Namkeen starring Rishi…

Dia Mirza joins nine women leaders of the…

"Perseverance comes naturally to me," says…

"How can I begin to feel alone when millions…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification