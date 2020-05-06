Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra has revealed that her father was robbed at knifepoint at Police Colony in New Delhi. Her father was out for an evening walk when the incident took place.

Sharing the details on her Twitter, Meera wrote, “My dad was taking a walk in #policecolony. 2 guys came in a scooter, showed knife and snatched his phone. This is how safe you claim Delhi to be.” She tagged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Police in her tweet.

"Fir no: NWD-MT-000568 at prince road near pcr police line, model town. Can send you the contact number in direct msg or some email," she wrote in her follow up tweet.

She further thanked the cops for their swift action. “Thanks @DcpNorthDelhi for such a quick action. Makes me proud when we feel protected by our police department. It's never abt what has been snatched but protecting our elders is most important! Respect @DelhiPolice," she wrote.

Meera Chopra was last seen in Section 375 alongside Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha.