Priyanka Chopra recalls piercing her belly button in the back of a cab: “I was that quintessential 90s girl”

Priyanka Chopra recently reflected on her early journey from beauty pageants to global stardom. Speaking on the Going Rogue podcast, the actor looked back at her teenage years and how quickly life changed after entering the world of pageants.

Priyanka first stepped into the spotlight when she participated in the Femina Miss India competition as a teenager. She later went on to win the prestigious Miss World 2000 title at the age of 18, a victory that transformed her life and launched her career in the entertainment industry.

Recalling that phase, Priyanka said she had no modelling experience when she entered the pageant and the entire process felt overwhelming for someone so young. The sudden exposure and responsibilities forced her to mature quickly.

Talking about her personal style during those years, Priyanka admitted that she was not particularly fashion-focused growing up. She said, “I wasn’t a fashion girl growing up. I was that quintessential 90s girl.”

She also shared a humorous memory about her love for belly button piercings at the time. Priyanka revealed that she once ended up piercing it again while travelling in a cab. “I loved my belly button ring. I had to get it re-pierced once in the back of a cab,” she recalled.

Looking back, the actor described those years as a time of rapid change and learning. Winning Miss World at such a young age brought global attention and opportunities, but it also required her to grow up quickly and adapt to a new life in the spotlight.

