Priyanka Chopra Jonas comes on board on the Executive Committee of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ Actors Branch

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Global icon, actor, producer, entrepreneur and author Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and is currently serving on the Executive Committee of the Actors Branch. Membership of the Academy is by invitation only from the Board of Governors. Membership eligibility is also achieved by earning a competitive Oscar nomination.

Academy membership is divided into 17 branches, representing different disciplines in the field of motion pictures. Priyanka has previously starred in the Oscar nominated feature White Tiger which she also executive produced.

Known for pushing the South Asian envelope in Hollywood, she will be next seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel on Prime Video and the rom-com Love Again. Under her production banner Purple Pebble Pictures, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also partnering with Amazon Studios on a First Look deal, and currently developing a slate of global features and TV content for the streamer.

Also Read: Nick Jonas flirting with Priyanka Chopra at his concert make fans go ‘aww’; video goes viral

