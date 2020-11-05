The FMCG brand Priyagold announces Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador and celebrity endorser across their varied range of products. Banking upon the mass appeal and nationwide reach of the actress, the brand has decided to avail the same for the brand's acceleration. She will thereby prove to be a significant aspect in connecting to the millions of consumers, following her.

Kiara is an icon who rose to fame from amongst the ordinary masses, thereby appealing to the audience across a wider spectrum. With her varied filmography across platforms, Kiara has targeted a range of audience catering to not just the metropolitan cities but also the rural markets.

Biscuits being household products are associated with family time and behold the intimate as well as comfortable quality. Kiara Advani, with her likeable charm and girl-next-door appeal, has turned into a household name, fitting within the family values of Priyagold which makes this association natural.

Elated about the association, Mr. Shekhar Agarwal, Director at Priyagold says, "Priyagold is extremely happy to welcome Kiara Advani on board as she perfectly fits the bill of the mass appeal as well as standing out amongst the crowd with her impeccably distinct qualities. We are glad she understands our vision and shows the same belief as our faith in her."

Delighted about her alliance with Priyagold, Kiara Advani shares, "I have fond memories associated with the brand, as a consumer myself, I have enjoyed the varied range of products it offers. It is a pleasure to be a part of the Priyagold family and not just relive those cherished moments but also try to deliver the faith I have in the products to a wider group."

With the masses looking up to their favourite stars for everything they do, Priyagold believes Kiara Advani perfectly strikes the balance between the diverse demographic markets. Encompassing a follower base ranging from kids to older adults, Kiara Advani's appointment as the brand ambassador is a positive aspiration for the brand.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.