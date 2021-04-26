Pooja Hegde has been shooting for multiple projects back-to-back. The actress has a long list of movies lined up for the coming two years. From Cirkus to Bachchan Pandey, to Radhe Shyam, she has been at work most of the time. With the rising Covid cases, a lot of celebrities have contracted the virus owing to their work commitments and Pooja Hegde is the latest to join the list.

She took to her Instagram story to inform that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine. The actress immediately isolated herself and has requested those in contact with her, to get tested too. While she said she is recuperating well, she has been in touch with the doctors and has followed all the BMC protocols so far. Take a look at her Instagram story, right here.

Here’s wishing Pooja Hegde a speedy recovery!

