Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.04.2021 | 9:22 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Pooja Hegde tests positive for COVID-19, isolates herself

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Pooja Hegde has been shooting for multiple projects back-to-back. The actress has a long list of movies lined up for the coming two years. From Cirkus to Bachchan Pandey, to Radhe Shyam, she has been at work most of the time. With the rising Covid cases, a lot of celebrities have contracted the virus owing to their work commitments and Pooja Hegde is the latest to join the list.

Pooja Hegde tests positive for COVID-19, isolates herself

She took to her Instagram story to inform that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine. The actress immediately isolated herself and has requested those in contact with her, to get tested too. While she said she is recuperating well, she has been in touch with the doctors and has followed all the BMC protocols so far. Take a look at her Instagram story, right here.

Here’s wishing Pooja Hegde a speedy recovery!

Also Read: Pooja Hegde extends warm wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rakul Preet Singh to play a condom tester in…

After 'Dhinka Chika' in Ready, Salman Khan…

Akshay Kumar donates Rs. 1 crore to Gautam…

Hina Khan takes a break from social media…

Actor Warina Hussain quits social media;…

UNICEF ropes in Prithviraj actor Manushi…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification