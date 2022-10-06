comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.10.2022 | 3:37 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Brahmastra Cuttputlli Dhokha - Round D Corner Chup Vikram Vedha Goodbye
follow us on

Pooja Hegde announced as the new brand ambassador for Garnier

Bollywood News

Previously, actresses Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan have been brand ambassadors for Garnier product lines.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Pooja Hegde is one of the most sought-after actresses in the country. While her film appearances have consistently delighted fans, Pooja has now been roped in as the brand face of a major skincare brand.

Pooja Hegde announced as the new brand ambassador for Garnier

Pooja Hegde announced as the new brand ambassador for Garnier

Says a source, "Pooja shot for a commercial with mass cosmetics and skincare brand Garnier in July. The actress had a fun time shooting the ad in Bangkok and is excited to be the new Brand Face of Garnier. Pooja has been a favourite of brands like Ptron, Maaza, Forever New, Bhima Jewellers, etc. in the past. She has some of the top endorsements in the country and this is definitely a remarkable addition to her kitty." Previously, actresses Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan have been brand ambassadors for Garnier product lines.

Pooja Hegde recently won the Youth Icon honour at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) ceremony. She represented India at Cannes earlier this year while juggling multiple film and brand shoots. After a quick vacay with her family in London in July, the actress returned to resume her back-to-back schedules.

Her upcoming mega-budgeted films include Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty's Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh, SSMB28 opposite Mahesh Babu and Puri Jagannadh's Jana Gana Mana with Vijay Deverakonda.

ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde’s strapless green and white printed dress is a weekend must-have

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Janhvi Kapoor paired with Tiger in Bade…

Alec Baldwin’s Rust to resume filming in…

Phone Bhoot: Trailer of Katrina Kaif, Ishaan…

Urmila Matondkar to feature in a double role…

Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, Wi Ha Joon starrer…

Saif Ali Khan confirms Bhoot Police 2

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification