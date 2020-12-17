Bollywood Hungama

Pooja Gor opens up about parting ways with long-time boyfriend Raj Singh Arora

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Pooja Gor and Raj Singh Arora have been together for the longest time, but the couple has now decided to part ways on a good note. While there were a lot of things that took place in 2020, their fans seem very upset with this news considering that they have been together for close to a decade. Taking to her Instagram, Pooja Gor shared a note informing her fans of this change.

She wrote, “2020 has been a year with a lot of changes. The good and not-so-good. There has been a lot of speculation about my relationship with Raj over the past few months. Difficult decisions take time to process, hence, I wanted to take some time before talking about it. Raj and I have decided to part ways. Even though life may lead us on different paths, the love and respect we have for each other is for a lifetime. I will always wish the best for him as he has been a very important influence in my life and I will always be grateful to him. We continue to be friends and that will never change. It has taken a good amount of time and courage for me to talk about this and this is all I want to say for now. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy at this time.”

Take a look at her post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pooja A Gor (@poojagor)

Avoiding any sort of negative comments, Pooja Gor has decided to turn off the comments section on her social media.

