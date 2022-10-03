Phone Bhoot marks Katrina Kaif’s first film after her marriage with co-actor Vicky Kaushal. The actress will be seen in the role of a ghost for the first time.

Katrina Kaif is all set to experiment with her characters and has now decided to play the role of a ghost in Phone Bhoot. The actress has been roped in by Excel Entertainment to feature in their horror-comedy that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif plays a ghost; it’s an encounter you can’t afford to miss

The movie’s first look featuring the trio - Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter has piqued curiosity among the audience for its unusual casting. A source close to the film confirmed about the actress saying, “Phone Bhoot is undoubtedly a film that has been the talk of the town for a long time. While the audience does know some elements of the story as well as about the film, the big question that left everyone wondering was about the details of the ghost in the film. While we have seen Katrina essaying many glamorous characters in her intriguing filmography, this time she will be seen playing the character of a ghost for the first time in the film. As the film is slated to release this Diwali season, it would be exciting to see Katrina playing such a different role on the big screen. Katrina coming as a ghost with her distinctive charm would be a treat to watch in the film. Phone Bhoot will also mark Kartina's first film after her marriage.”

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter recently attended Koffee With Karan 7 with Karan Johar asa the host. While audience got a glimpse of their off screen camaraderie, they seem to be quite excited to see them together on the big screen as well. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film will be a post-Diwali release and is all set to be released on November 4.

