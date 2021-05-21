Actor Karanveer Mehra who romanced opposite Ankita Lokhande in the serial 'Pavitra Rishta' recently declared about the news of his mother and wife Nidhi Seth being infected by the novel coronavirus. Popularly known for his role as Naren, the actor took to his Instagram and informed about the same.

Karanveer shared a video giving a haircut to his mom as the saloons are shut due to the lockdown. After the haircut, Karanveer along with his wife and mom underwent the COVID testing. The actor came out to be negative, while his mother and wife tested positive. He will also get himself tested after 3-4 days.

In the post, Karanveer wrong a long para describing the series of events. The actor wrote, "So this haircut happened yesterday , after which we got urself tested , we do this on a regular basis (haircut & testing).., just to be sure , my mom and my wife both tested positive, @rmehra1111 @nidhivseth, Me miraculously tested negative .., (again????) but will get a test done again in 3-4 days. Both had mild fever a few days back , & we thought it could be a regular viral , every thing else is normal now , temp & oxygen count ( grateful to the all mighty)"

He further also informed that both the ladies have quarantined themselves and are undergoing treatment. He wrote "They have quarantined themselves in their rooms .. , the house help and maids service have been suspended till we all test negative , and also asked them to get themselves tested. Our society has been notified, so anybody coming to us for deliveries will have to be more careful , plus the trash collection happens differently. We Have been looking for home made COVID patient food around my area and have zeroed down to a few .., which we start from tomo .., but if u all know someone plz suggest ???? Gk-2 110019. In touch with a good doctor friend from school #wasifrazakhan can’t thank him enough ..???????????????????????????? . Loads of love buddy"

Further, the actor also sarcastically asked to quarantine himself and let the ladies use the whole house or should he use the whole house. "One big question tho , do I quarantine myself and let them use the whole house or let them be in their rooms and be the way we are now .. ??? (Nation wants to know ????)" he wrote.

He further also added "Rest i am sure your blessing are with us , and you all are sending love, this too shall pass ???????????? Be a good and responsible citizen, stay home , wear a mask if u need to go out ..then bla.. bla .. bla ... u know the rest .. ???????????? the safety of the world is in your hands .. (chance to be a superhero & wonder woman)".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KaranVeerMehra (@karanveermehra)

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.