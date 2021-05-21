Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 21.05.2021 | 6:38 PM IST

After Rubina Dailik, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas’ Jigyasa Singh tests COVID-19 positive

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier this month, Rubina Dailik tests Covid positive. Now a few weeks later, Rubina’s co-star on the show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas, Jigyasa Singh, has tested positive.

After Rubina Dailik Jigyasa Singh tests Covid positive

As per reports, Jigyasa tested positive last week and has since been in quarantine while being observed by doctors. As for Rubina, the actress who recently made a full recovery from Covid, she has been constantly updating her fans about her recovery and even provided tips on how to achieve a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

On the professional front, Jigyasa Singh is currently working in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas.

