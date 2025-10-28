Fans of Partner have reason to rejoice — Salman Khan and Govinda might soon share screen space again. After weeks of speculation, a source close to the development has confirmed that the two stars are indeed coming together for a new project.

Partner duo Salman Khan and Govinda to reunite for a new film after 18 years

“Yes, Salman Khan and Govinda are coming together for a project. The film is currently in the early stages and yet to be titled. Details are being kept under wraps for now, but fans can definitely expect a grand reunion of this iconic duo,” the source revealed.

The duo last worked together in David Dhawan’s 2007 comedy Partner, which became a massive box office hit and remains one of Bollywood’s most loved comedies. Their effortless chemistry and comic timing were widely appreciated, making them one of the most memorable on-screen pairs of that era.

The news gained traction after Salman Khan recently hinted on an episode of Bigg Boss that a collaboration with Govinda might be on the cards. While no official announcement has been made yet, fans have already flooded social media with excitement, hoping this reunion leads to another laughter-filled entertainer.

