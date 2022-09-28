Star Trek’s fourth entry has been removed from Paramount Picture’s slate of upcoming releases. The project, produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, had been dated to hit theaters on December 22, 2023. According to Variety, the news comes roughly one month after director Matt Shakman exited the Star Trek film, presumably to rejoin the MCU. Shakman first became attached to the sequel in the summer of 2021.

The Star Trek announcement even landed the same day Shakman was nominated for an Emmy for the show. As per the report, it was also announced by Abrams this February, during the Paramount Global investors day presentation, that a new Trek movie “will be shooting by the end of the year and will feature our original cast.”

Star Trek franchise features Chris Pine as Kirk, Zachary Quinto as Spock, Zoe Saldana as Uhura, Karl Urban as Bones, John Cho as Sulu and Simon Pegg as Scotty, who were all expected to return for the fourth untitled follow-up. The last Trek feature came in 2016 with Star Trek Beyond directed by Justin Lin, which became the lowest grosses of any of the Trek reboots from Bad Robot.

While Chris Pine and other stars have all expressed their interest in doing a fourth film, they also expressed skepticism it could move ahead that quickly. But as of now, it’s unclear whether Paramount will move the date and, if they do, who will fill the director’s chair.

Meanwhile, Star Trek has five ongoing Trek series: Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

