Kumar Mangat Pathak & Abhishek Pathak’s Panorama Studios International has acquired the Hindi remake rights of the Malayalam hit film Drishyam 2 - The Resumption starring Mohanlal in the lead.

Drishyam has been remade in a record number of languages, including Hindi. After the success of Drishyam 2 - The Resumption, The production house is all set to repeat the success formula with the Hindi Remake version of it.

Kumar Mangat Pathak from Panorama Studio International shares, "With the huge success of Drishyam 2, the story needs to be told with passion and commitment, and we as Producers are committed to that."

Talking about the acquisition of Drishyam 2, Original Malayalam producer Antony Perumbavoor, shares, “We are happy that Panorama Studios International has acquired the rights for Drishyam 2 and I am certain the Production house will justify the film."

Director of the original Malayalam Drishyam 2, Jeethu Joseph, shared, “The story of Drishyam 2 resonated with people and I am so glad that Panorama Studios will make it reach to a wider audience with the Hindi remake. I am looking forward to it.”

