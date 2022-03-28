Korean-American actor Jin Ha, who currently stars as Solomon Baek in Apple TV+ original series Pachinko, apologized for uploading photos of women without consent on his Tumblr account back in 2010-2011.The actor had reportedly uploaded around 90 photographs of middle-aged and elderly Korean women to his now-deleted blog “Korean Flowers in Bloom” in 2010 and 2011. The blog subsequently began to draw attention after the series premiered last week.

Pachinko star Jin Ha apologizes for sharing “inappropriate” photos of older Korean women on his blog without consent

As reported by The Korea Times, many of the photographs were taken in public areas like metro stations and streets with their faces revealed without pixilation. His posts were also often accompanied by overtly sexual captions. However, over the weekend on March 26, Jin Ha shared an apology statement on his personal website. “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to talk about my mistakes,” he began.

“I completely accept all the criticism I have received. It is true that my Tumblr account, “Korean Flowers in Bloom,” which I’ve had since 2011, should never have existed,” the statement continued. “I trespassed on the privacy of the women in the photos on the account, and the comments I added to the photos were inappropriate. I regret my actions and am sincerely sorry.”

“I did wrong in taking those photos and uploading them online 11 years ago. Furthermore, I failed to take into consideration the negative impact and left the account as it was for many years. I sent a request to Tumblr to delete my account and they have now done so. “Korean Flowers in Bloom” no longer exists,” wrote the actor.

Jin Ha further added, “Once again, I apologize to the women in the photos that I took. I also apologize to those who felt uncomfortable at the content of my Tumblr account. I can only be grateful that my lack of judgment in 2011 has been criticized by more clear-eyed readers than me. Thank you again for giving me the opportunity to rectify my mistakes.”

Finishing his apology letter, he wrote, “I should have been better from the start, but even if I realized too late, thank you for helping me realize what I’d done wrong. I will work hard and study in future so as not to repeat the same mistakes. Sincerely, Jin Ha.”

Prior to Pachinko, Jin Ha starred in American TV shows like Devs and Love Life, as well as the musical Hamilton.

Also Read: Lee Min Ho, Youn Yuh Jung, Jin Ha starrer Pachinko first photos unveiled by Apple TV+

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.