Last Updated 02.03.2022 | 1:08 PM IST

Oscar-nominee Ariana DeBose to play Calypso alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Russell Crowe in Sony-Marvel movie Kraven the Hunter

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Oscar-nominated Ariana DeBose is all set to join Sony Pictures’ Marvel film Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor Johnson in the titular antihero role.

Oscar-nominee Ariana DeBose to play Calypso alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Russell Crowe in Sony-Marvel movie Kraven the Hunter

According to Deadline, the West Side Story star’s character is currently unconfirmed but sources are reporting she will likely play Calypso, “a voodoo priestess who utilizes magic potions, and besides being an adversary of Spider-Man, she is also the occasional partner and lover of Kraven.”

The film also stars Oscar winner Russell Crowe and Fred Hechinger. Academy Award-nominated filmmaker J.C. Chandor is set to helm the project from a screenplay penned by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are attached to produce.

Kraven the Hunter is about Marvel’s iconic and notorious antihero Kraven, one of Spider-Man’s best-known nemeses, who has also encountered Venom and Black Panther among many others. The character made his comic debut all the way back in 1964’s The Amazing Spider-Man No. 15, with the character created by Spider-Man co-creators Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. The forthcoming Sony-Marvel feature is slated for a theatrical release on January 13, 2023.

On the work front, Ariana DeBose has been a recipient of multiple accolades. The rising star gained critical acclaim in Steven Spielberg's film adaptation of West Side Story (2021) for which she earned a Golden Globe Award, most recently Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for Best Supporting Actress and nominations for an Academy Award, a Tony Award, two BAFTA Awards, and two Critics Choice Movie Awards.

Also Read: Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu exaggerated martial arts skills to land Marvel role – “I wanted the job really badly”

