The members of South Korean group OMEGA X have shared a group statement after launching a new Instagram account unattached to their agency. According to Korean tabloid Soompi, last month, one of OMEGA X’s fans reported on social media that they had seen the CEO of the group’s agency, SPIRE Entertainment, hitting the members after their concert in Los Angeles. The fan also posted an audio recording of the CEO yelling at the group.

OMEGA X releases joint statement on CEO’s abuse via new social media account; CEO resigns after controversy

As per the report, as the news broke out, others began to come forward with their own accounts of the CEO’s violent behavior, with some pointing out that a similar story had already been circulating about a woman verbally abusing the group’s members in Chile.

In the wake of the growing controversy, on November 6, OMEGA X finally shared an official statement – via their new Instagram account unattached to the agency – to personally respond to the incident and assuring fans they intend on staying together and working. The statement read, “We created this small space for communication because we wanted to thank the fans who love us and the people who are cheering us on, and we also wanted to directly inform you of the current situation with our own mouths, as the parties involved in this incident.”

The statement continued, “Under pressure from SPIRE Entertainment, we—the members of [OMEGA X]—previously signed an agreement that “if we upload posts to social media without consulting the company, we will have to take both civil and criminal legal responsibility.” Therefore, we ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that even though we wanted to resume communicating with our fans as soon as possible, we had to be cautious until we had figured out our position on Spire Entertainment.”

The members further wrote, “Although there were happy times after we began our group activities together, we also had to endure painful times as well. Additionally, when our suffering recently became known to the world, we were worried that everything we have accomplished up until now would evaporate and go up in smoke. However, we have now decided to put our fears behind us and muster courage together. Our group was a second opportunity for our eleven members, who gathered together after rising from difficult times of despair and refusing to give up on our dreams.”

“The only thing that gave us the strength not to give up on our dreams and to take on a new challenge was the fans who wait for us, believe in us, and cheer us on,” the members added. “Thanks to our fans, we were able to endure the past two years. There were days when we received such unwarranted treatment from our agency that it made us want to cry, but our only source of strength that made it possible for us to endure it all was remembering the cheers of our fans and reading their messages of support over and over as we tried to fall asleep.”

The statement further read, “Just as we have up until now, we plan to continue to chase our dreams up until the very end. We will stand before our fans once again with good music and performances. Our eleven members, who all have the same goal, and our fans, who share our dream, are the most precious things in the world to us, and we never want to lose them again. As many people worried and waited for us, we apologize for the delay in providing this update. Thank you for reading our sincere feelings, which we mustered up the courage to share, up until the very end.”

As shared by Allkpop tabloid, following the members’ joint statement, SPIRE Entertainment announced on November 7 via official statement that the above-mentioned CEO has voluntarily resigned. "Spire Entertainment is fully accepting all responsibility for this situation. The CEO who caused an unfortunate incident during the tour has voluntarily resigned,” the agency wrote in their statement. “We will continue to communicate with the members as we do our best so that they can focus on their artist activities in a better environment.”

Omega X is a South Korean band consisting of 11 members: Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk and Yechan. The band is a project group consisting entirely of idols who have already debuted in other groups (most of which have disbanded).

