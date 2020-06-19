Bollywood Hungama

Now a film on Sushant Singh Rajput? You’ve got to be kidding!

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Exploitative entrepreneurship hit a new low with a producer announcing film on the all-too-brief life of Sushant Singh Rajput. The film apparently to be entitled Suicide Or Murder: A Star Was Lost is to be produced Vijay Shekhar Gupta and directed by Shamik Maulik (formerly of the Zee Network).

Gupta threatens to “expose” the industry in his film. But one wonders who really stands exposed when a film is announced on the tragedy just three days after an actor commits suicide.

According sources, Sushant’s family is not aware of these overnight plans to make film on his life and if such a film was to be made then consent from the family would have to be obtained.

Chances are, all talk related to a film on Sushant will die a quiet death once his fans settle down with their grief.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Mumbai Police demands Yash Raj Films’ contract copies with the late actor

