Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child on January 11. Anushka delivered a baby girl at the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. On Monday afternoon, Virat took to his social media handles to announce the birth of their daughter and requested all to respect their privacy.

Virat and Anushka are one of the biggest celebrity couples of the country and it is not surprising that all eyes are glued to get a glimpse of their baby. Their pregnancy announcement in August 2020 also turned out to be the most liked tweet of 2020, such is their popularity as a couple.

Therefore, in order to safeguard their privacy, the couple have put some strict restrictions in the hospital with regards to who can visit them. The couple have not allowed even close relatives to visit them at the hospital. They have decided to not accept any flowers or other gifts in the hospital. The security is so tight that even visitors in nearby rooms and other hospital staff are not allowed to even get a sneak peek into Anushka's room.

With such tight security in place, we cannot help wonder if it's just a matter of privacy or the couple is preserving the first pictures for exclusive use for a magazine where they plan on sharing the first pictures of their daughter.

Meanwhile, the hospital on their part has strictly instructed the staff who have access to Anushka's room to not click photos. The hospital might also arrange for a back door exit for the couple to leave without getting into the eye of the paparazzi who have stationed themselves outside the hospital.

Some paparazzi are waiting outside the hospital to capture the first glimpse of the newborn baby girl. Such is the demand of the baby's picture that the paparazzi may not hesitate to follow the couple's car back to their home once the actress gets discharged.

