BOLLYWOOD NEWS

NEW SHOW on Sony Entertainment; Channel drops the promo of ‘Sapnon Ki Chhalaang’ starring Megha Ray

Sapnon Ki Chhalaang traces the journey of a small-town girl from Jhansi, trying to adjust her life in the maximum city of Mumbai.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In a bid to move away from the rat-race, Sony Entertainment Television is all set to launch another show with a more realistic backdrop. After launching the remake of Turkish drama 1000 Nights - Katha Ankahee, the channel recently launched the promo of their new show, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang, starring Megha Ray in the lead role. The show revolves around her journey and how she tries to adjust to a world that is completely different from the one she has been living in.

The promo promotes the lines, "Zindagi se ek mauka maanga tha, par yahan toh hazaro dhakke khane pad rahe hain (Had asked life to give one chance but here you have paved your way through thousands of hurdles).  Well, shifting base to a new city can give a major culture shock to many as they begin their journey at a new place. A source close to the production house, said, “Sony Entertainment Television decided to showcase at the forefront of curating diverse content, novel storylines, and inspirational characters with a progressive outlook. And, once again, the channel is set to bring forth a refreshing yet relatable narrative with its upcoming fiction offering Sapnon Ki Chhalaang.”


Sapnon Ki Chhalaang traces the aspiring journey of Radhika Yadav, a small-town girl from Jhansi, who takes a leap of faith and moves to the maximum city, Mumbai to fulfil her dreams and how she braces herself to face the challenges. A new city, new lifestyle, new roommates, new job and a boss who is hard to impress - How will Radhika overcome all these hurdles?

Sapnon Ki Chhalaang will air on Sony Entertainment Television soon.

Also Read: Adnan Khan surprises everyone with his dance skills on the sets of Sony TV’s show Katha Ankahee

