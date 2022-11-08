The Watcher to continue its story in season 2 while Monster is renewed for two more seasons focusing on new subjects.

Netflix has officially renewed two of Ryan Murphy shows. The Watcher, which has been renewed for another season. Following the breakout success of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the streaming giant has ordered two additional seasons for the hit anthology series. According to Entertainment Weekly, the streaming giant announced Monday, that the fact-based Ryan Murphy series, about a married couple (Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale) who receive threatening letters from an anonymous stalker after moving into a New Jersey mansion, will continue with season 2. While the creator's Monster will also forge on as an anthology series focusing on new subjects after Evan Peters' controversial portrayal of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer across season 1.

Led by Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, The Watcher includes a majorly stacked cast including Mia Farrow, Noma Dumezweni, Joe Mantello, Richard Kind, Terry Kinney, Margo Martindale and Jennifer Coolidge. The series is loosely based on a true, as-yet-unsolved case about the real-life family who moved into 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey, and began receiving threatening letters from a stalker.

Meanwhile, released on September 21, The Jeffrey Dahmer Story “exposes these unconscionable crimes, centered on the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America's most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.”

“Audiences can’t take their eyes off ‘Monster’ and ‘The Watcher,'” said Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s head of global TV. “The creative team of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan on ‘Monster’ along with Eric Newman on ‘The Watcher’ are masterful storytellers who captivated audiences all over the world. The back-to-back force of these two series is due to Ryan’s distinct original voice which created cultural sensations and we are thrilled to continue telling stories in the ‘Monster’ and ‘Watcher’ universes.”

