Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, starring Tom Sturridge and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, has been green lit for a second season by Netflix. According to Variety, Netflix is calling the forthcoming installment “a continuation of The Sandman world” which will expand in the next episodes. Episode count and story details are still being kept under wraps. “Millions upon millions of people have welcomed and watched and loved ‘The Sandman’ on Netflix, from established Sandman fans to people who were simply curious, and then became obsessed with the Lord of Dreams, his family and their goings-on,” said Gaiman in a statement.

“It gives me unbelievable pleasure to say that, working with Netflix and Warner Bros., Allan Heinberg, David Goyer and I will be bringing even more of ‘The Sandman’ stories to life. There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus and the rest of them (not to mention more members of the Endless Family to meet). Nobody is going to be happier about this than the Sandman cast and crew: they are the biggest Sandman fans there are. And now it’s time to get back to work. There’s a family meal ahead, after all. And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell…”

Alongside Tom Sturridge and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, the 10-episode series also stars Vivienne Acheampong, Patton Oswalt, Gwendoline Christie, Kyo Ra, Boyd Holbrook, Jenna Coleman, and Mason Alexander. The show was an instant hit when it debuted most of its first season on Netflix on August 5. The renewal confirmation follows an accidental leak on Wednesday by DC Comics’ official Twitter page. As shared by Deadline, the since deleted tweet read, “The dream continues. [The Sandman] will return with new episodes based on multiple volumes of the Neil Gaiman graphic novel to explore even more stories of the Endless.”

The official synopsis of The Sandman reads, "There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever.”

“To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he’s made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way." Allan Heinberg executive produces alongside Neil Gaiman and David S. Goyer who are also co-writers on the project. The Sandman is also produced by Warner Bros. Television for Netflix.

