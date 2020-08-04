Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.08.2020 | 12:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

NCT 127 member Jaehyun to reportedly star as the lead in Love Playlist season 5, SM Entertainment reacts 

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

Acting debut seems to be in works for NCT 127 member Jaehyun. The 23-year-old musician of the popular K-pop group is set to embark on a new journey. He has been reportedly approached to star as the lead in Love Playlist season 5.

NCT 127 member Jaehyun to reportedly star as the male lead in Love Playlist season 5, SM Entertainment reacts 

The news came into light on August 4 after which SM Entertainment, the parent company of NCT, reacted to the reports. They stated that Jaehyun is positively considering to be part of the show.

As per reports, actors Bae Hyun Sung and Kim Sae Ron will be returning to the show. Hyung Sung starred in the third and fourth seasons whereas Kim Sae Ron appeared in the fourth season of Love Playlist. The popular web drama tells the stories of university students, friendships, love life, relationships.

Currently, Jaehyun is one of the hosts for the music show Inkigayo along with present with Minhyuk of K-pop group Monsta X and Naeun of April.

NCT 127 dropped their repackaged album titled 'NCT #127 Neo Zone: The Final Round' on May 19. In March 2020, the group dropped their second full-length album 'NCT #127 Neo Zone' with the lead title track 'Kick It'.

ALSO READ: NCT 127 be wildin’ and ballin’ in ‘Punch’ music video from repackaged album Neo Zone: The Final Round

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

On Rakshabandhan, Sonu Sood promises to help…

Ram Gopal Varma announces film titled 'Arnab…

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Dean of Mumbai…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist reveals he…

Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj welcome…

Vishesh Films issues clarification on Mahesh…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification