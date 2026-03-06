South Indian actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan have reportedly purchased a luxury duplex apartment in Chennai’s upscale Poes Garden locality for Rs 31.5 crores. The transaction details have surfaced in property registration documents accessed via the property analytics platform Zapkey.

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan buy Rs 31.5 crores duplex in Chennai: Report

The apartment is part of a premium residential project named Legacy, located in the Poes Garden area of Chennai’s Teynampet neighbourhood. According to the documents, the duplex spans the fourth and fifth floors of the building and offers a super built-up area of 14,369 square feet.

The property also includes an undivided land share of 5,308 square feet. Based on the total transaction value, the deal translates to approximately Rs 21,946 per square foot. The sale deed for the apartment was officially registered in December last year, with Landmark Metro Projects Private Limited listed as the seller in the transaction records.

Ownership of the property is divided between the couple, with Nayanthara holding a majority 90 percent share in the apartment while Vignesh Shivan owns the remaining 10 percent. The residence also comes with eight reserved covered parking spaces located in the stilt parking area, as mentioned in the registration documents.

The purchase further adds to Nayanthara’s growing real estate portfolio across South India. Reports suggest that the actor already owns multiple properties in cities such as Chennai and Hyderabad, in addition to her ancestral residence in Kerala, which is considered one of the more luxurious homes in the state. She is also said to own two houses in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills area, each reportedly valued at around Rs 15 crores.

On the professional front, Nayanthara was last seen in the Telugu action-comedy Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi and released earlier this year. The film also featured Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh.

Looking ahead, the actor has a packed slate of projects including Mookuthi Amman 2, Mannangatti Since 1960 and Rakkayie. She will also appear in several Malayalam films such as Patriot, Dear Students and Pattu. Additionally, she is part of the upcoming pan-India project Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which stars Yash in the lead.

Also Read: Nayanthara breaks her ‘no publicity’ rule for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.