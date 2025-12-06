The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has issued a strong statement expressing “deep concern” over Netflix’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, calling the development a potential setback for India’s theatrical landscape. The industry body, which represents multiplex chains across the country, cautioned that the merger could disrupt the supply of major studio films to cinemas — a key driver for footfalls, revenues and industry stability.

On December 5, Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery announced a landmark agreement valued at an enterprise price of $82.7 billion, marking one of the biggest entertainment mergers to date. The deal, expected to close after the separation of WBD’s Global Networks division in Q3 2026, would bring Warner Bros.’ storied film studios, HBO and HBO Max under Netflix’s umbrella. While Netflix has stated it will maintain Warner Bros.’ theatrical operations, MAI believes the streaming platform’s historical approach to cinema releases raises red flags.

Kamal Gianchandani, President of MAI, underscored the gravity of the situation in a detailed statement. “The Indian theatrical market thrives on choice, scale, and cultural diversity. Warner Bros. has historically been a key partner to Indian cinemas, contributing consistently to our release calendar with successful global and local titles,” he said.

Highlighting the extensive economic footprint of cinemas, Gianchandani added, “Cinemas in India are more than entertainment venues. They are cultural hubs and significant economic contributors. They support millions of livelihoods across production, distribution, exhibition, F&B, and ancillary services.”

MAI stressed that Netflix’s long-standing preference for limited theatrical releases could severely affect the flow of studio content to cinemas. “Netflix has consistently made it clear through its limited and highly restrictive approach to theatrical releases that it does not believe in the cinema-first model,” the statement read.

“If this acquisition proceeds, the risk is two-fold — a meaningful reduction in high-quality content for cinemas, and the potential for shortened or non-existent theatrical windows. This would inevitably impact revenues, limit consumer choice, and weaken the broader ecosystem of film production, distribution, and exhibition in India,” Gianchandani warned.

The association further stated that a consolidation of this scale “warrants careful scrutiny,” adding that it will continue to present its concerns to regulatory authorities in India and abroad.

As the Netflix–Warner Bros. deal continues to generate worldwide debate, MAI’s strong stance highlights the growing tension between streaming-first strategies and the traditional theatrical business — a conflict that could reshape how audiences in India experience global cinema in the years ahead.

