MONSTA X’s Hyungwon, Lee Shin Young join EXO’s Xiumin in new drama Sajangdol Mart

Bollywood News

MONSTA X’s Hyungwon, Lee Shin Young, Choi Jung Woon and more join EXO’s Xiumin in upcoming drama Sajangdol Mart.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean upcoming drama Sajangdol Mart has finalized its cast that includes EXO’s Xiumin alongside MONSTA X’s Hyungwon, Lee Shin Young, Choi Jung Woon, Choi Won Myeong, Lee Sae On, and Kim Shana.

MONSTA X’s Hyungwon, Lee Shin Young join EXO’s Xiumin in new drama Sajangdol Mart

According to Korean media portal Soompi, Sajangdol Mart reveals what happens after the idol group Thunder Boys disbands due to an unexpected incident and takes over a failing supermarket. Lee Shin Young plays Thunder Boys’ leader and honest person Choi Ho Rang who somehow becomes the supermarket owner.

Xiumin will essay the role of Thunder Boys’ main dancer and Boram Mart’s cashier Shin Tae Ho. As the report suggests, Shin Tae Ho is self-centered, but he is also a very thoughtful character. Hyungwon will take on the role of rapper Jo Yi Joon who cannot hold back his natural talent.

Choi Jung Woon will be take the role of Boram Mart’s influential part-timer Oh Ye Rim, Choi Won Myeong will play Thunder Boys’ vocalist Eun Young Min who is in charge of Boram Mart’s fresh meat section. Meanwhile, Lee Sae On will play Thunder Boys’ youngest member Yoon Sang Woo.

Kim Shana will transform into Ji Na who, a member of the most popular girl group Chain Girls. The drama will be helmed by producing director (PD) Lee Yoo Yeon and the broadcasting schedule has yet to be confirmed.

Sajangdol Mart will reportedly air in 2023.

Also Read: Five members of MONSTA X renew contracts with Starship Entertainment; I.M to leave agency but continue group activities

