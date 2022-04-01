Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s highly anticipated film Liger- Saala Crossbreed has completed its shoot and the post-production work is presently underway. Directed by ace director Puri Jagannadh, Mike Tyson is making his debut in Indian cinema with Liger.

Mike Tyson completes dubbing for Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger directed by Puri Jagannadh

As is known, the sequences involving Mike Tyson were shot in the USA with Vijay Deverakonda and others taking part in the schedule. Interim, Mike Tyson has completed dubbing for the film. “Thank you very much for being kind to me. I’m very grateful,” said Mike Tyson in a video.

Mike Tyson has played a mighty role in the film and his portions will be one of the major highlights. It will be a feast for fans to see Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson together on screen. Movie buffs indeed are waiting with bated breath to witness the real action on big screens.

In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Bollywood's leading production house Dharma Productions. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film on a grand scale. Vishnu Sarma is handling the cinematography, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director.

Being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, the Pan India Movie is scheduled for release in theatres worldwide on 25th August 2022.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda says he got pinned down by Mike Tyson on the sets of Liger

More Pages: Liger Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.