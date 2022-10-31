Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift scores her 11th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart as her recent tenth studio album Midnights earns 1.578 million units making it the only album with biggest week in 7 years.

Midnights: Taylor Swift’s tenth studio album tops Billboard 200 Chart with biggest week for an album in 7 years

As reported by Billboard, the set launches with 1.578 million equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Oct. 27, according to Luminate. The last album to tally a larger week was the debut frame of Adele’s 25, when it bowed with 3.482 million units (December 12, 2015-dated chart).

As the report states, Swift now ties Barbra Streisand for the most No. 1 albums among women artists. She also becomes the sixth act with more than 10 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 joining The Beatles (who lead with a record 19 No. 1s), Jay-Z (14), Drake, Bruce Springsteen and Streisand (each with 11).

Midnights is the tenth studio album by Swift which released on October 21, 2022, via Republic Records. Announced at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, the album marks Swift's first body of new work since her 2020 albums Folklore and Evermore. Midnights is a concept album about nocturnal contemplation, written and produced by Swift with Jack Antonoff as the main collaborator.

Of Midnights’ 1.578 equivalent album units earned, album sales comprise 1.140 million, streaming equivalent albums units comprise 419,000 (equaling 549.26 million on-demand official streams of the set’s 20 total tracks) and track equivalent albums units comprise 19,000.

Moreover, the record-breaking album logs the third-largest streaming week ever for an album, by total on-demand official streams. It also captures the biggest streaming week for a non-R&B/hip-hop album and any album by a woman.

Also Read: Midnights: Taylor Swift edits out ‘Anti-Hero’ music video on Apple Music after backlash over the “fat” scale scene

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.