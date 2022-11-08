Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made its official African premiere at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki in Lagos, Nigeria.

Marvel Studios’ highly-anticipated feature film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made its official African premiere today at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki in Lagos, Nigeria. Director Ryan Coogler and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Tenoch Huerta Mejía walked the black carpet alongside local musicians featured in the film, plus dignitaries and special guests.

Wakanda Forever follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) as they fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther remains the No. 1 film of all time in both East and West Africa. Meanwhile, Wakanda Forever runs for 2 hours and 41 minutes, making it the second-longest MCU film behind only 2019's Avengers: Endgame, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theatres 11, 2022. The film opens in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in India.

