American actress Margaret Qualley is set to star in and executive produce The End of Getting Lost, a Europe-set mystery thriller based on an upcoming book from Robin Kirman, with Paul Mescal in talks to co-star.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, set in 1990s Europe, the story follows a young married couple, Gina (Qualley) and Duncan (Mescal), on what Duncan claims is their honeymoon, but after Gina suffers a mysterious accident, the story begins to toggle between past and present — and POV between husband and wife — to uncover a portrait of love’s power and dangers. As the two hop borders across Europe, their former lives threaten to catch up with them while the truth grows more elusive.

Mustang filmmaker Deniz Gamze Ergüven will direct the feature, which will be adapted for the screen by Kirman. Dakota Johnson is set to produce with Ro Donnelly via their TeaTime Pictures banner, which recently debuted two features at the Sundance Film Festival.

Ergüven’s Mustang was nominated for a best foreign-language Oscar. Her other directing credits include episodes of HBO’s Perry Mason, The Handmaid’s Tale and The First.

On the work front, Magaret Qualley most recently drew acclaim for her performance in the Netflix series Maid. Paul Mescal became known via Hulu series Normal People and was most recently seen in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter.

The End of Getting Lost: A Novel is due out February 15 via Simon & Schuster.

