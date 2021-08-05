Bollywood Hungama

Madras High Court stays the production of Hindi remake of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Suriya's last release, the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, was a massive hit despite it releasing on Amazon Prime Video, skipping its theatrical release. Of late there have been talks about the Hindi remake of the film which is to be produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Vikram Malhotra's Abudantia Entertainment. However, now the Madras High Court has stayed the production of the Hindi remake. The Tamil film, based on the book Simply Fly- A Deccan Odyssey, authored by Captain G.R. Gopinath was produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment.

Madras High Court stays the production of Hindi remake of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru

Reportedly, Guneet Monga approached the Madras High Court against Suriya over the remaking rights of the film, including in Hindi. She alleged that the Tamil film was to be remade in Hindi by her and Suriya together. Instead, Suriya entered into a deal with Abundantia Entertainment without the consent of Guneet. She also alleged that Suriya did not fulfill the obligations under the original contract between the two.

Nearly a month ago, Production houses 2D Entertainment and Abundantia Entertainment had announced the remake of Soorarai Pottru. The film is an emotional and impactful story of Nedumaaran Rajangam or “Maara”, played by Suriya, who sets out to make the common man fly and in the process takes on the world's most capital intensive industry with the help of his family, friends and sheer will power. It was reported that director Sudha Kongara who had also directed the original will be directing the remake with Akshay Kumar reprising Suriya's role.

ALSO READ: Suriya’s 2D Entertainment’s four films including Jai Bhim to directly premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Tags : , , , , , ,

