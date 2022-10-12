MP Minister Narottam Mishra gave his opinion regarding the Aamir Khan ad saying that he needs to keep in mind the sentiments of everyone before doing an ad.

Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani featured in a commercial that promotes banking services. They played the role of newlyweds, attempting to break traditions and stereotypes as a groom plans to live with the bride’s parents. After netizens raised objection to the commercial, Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra gave his opinion regarding the ad and has advised that Aamir and the makers should keep in mind the sentiments of everyone before doing such a commercial.

Madhya Pradesh Minister shuns ad featuring Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani: “shouldn’t hurt religious sentiments”

MP Minister Narottam Mishra recently came across the Aamir Khan, Kiara Advani commercial and gave his opinion saying, "I have seen actor Aamir Khan's advertisement for a private bank after receiving a complaint. I request him to do such advertisements by keeping the Indian traditions and customs in mind. I do not consider it appropriate. Such things about Indian tradition, customs and deities keep coming, especially about Aamir Khan. The sentiments of a particular religion are hurt by such acts. I believe he is not allowed to hurt anyone's sentiments," shared Minister Mishra.

The commercial in question featured Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani as they driving back from the wedding venue to their house. In the ad, Kiara and Aamir discuss about how they did not cry during the Bidaai and in the end it is revealed that unlike the usual custom of a bride going to the groom’s house, the tradition is reversed in the commercial. Here Aamir is seen becoming ‘ghar jamai’ in order to help Kiara’s father who is unwell. Some netizens took offence to this commercial adding that it hurt Hindu customs and sentiments. The ad was created for AU Bank with a tagline ‘Badlaav humse hai’ (change should come from us).

