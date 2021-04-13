Bollywood Hungama

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcome their first child Dakota Song Culkin

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

Actors Macaulay Culkin, popularly known for the Home Alone franchise, and Disney star Brenda Song have welcomed their first child together. The couple welcomed a baby boy on Monday, April 5.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcome their first child Dakota Song Culkin

According to The Hollywood Reporter, their child is named Dakota Song Culkin, after Culkin's sister Dakota who passed away at the age of 29 in 2008 in a car accident. He was born in Los Angeles and weighed 6 pounds and 14 ounces.  "We are overjoyed," the couple said in a joint statement.

Macaulay Culkin will be starring in season 10 of American Horror Story alongside Leslie Grossman, Sarah Paulson and Kathy Bates. The show is created by Ryan Murphy.

