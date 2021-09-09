Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.09.2021 | 1:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoot Police Bellbottom Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Antim Maidaan
follow us on

Luv Films announces a biopic on cricket legend Sourav Ganguly

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Today, on September 9, Luv Films has announced a biopic movie on the Maharaja of Indian cricket Sourav Ganguly. Sourav Ganguly, popularly known as Dada has undisputedly been one of the most successful and controversial cricket captains of India. He has a special place in the hearts that beat for cricket.

Luv Films announces a biopic on cricket legend Sourav Ganguly

In a career that has spanned several decades from the ’90s as a cricketer till now in the current position that he holds as President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Ganguly has been known equally for the international records as well as his contentious attitude, making his life the most fascinating drama in Indian cricket and an equally exciting watch for the audience on the big screen. The biopic will be produced by Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Luv Films (@luv_films)


Luv Films has produced successful films such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, De De Pyaar De, Malang and Chhalaang. Their upcoming movies include Luv Ranjan’s directorial starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, Kuttey, and Ufff.

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Golden Jubilee Celebrations: YRF and…

Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia passes…

Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha to star in…

Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone,…

Akshay Kumar rushes back to Mumbai as his…

Bell Bottom Overseas Box Office: Bell Bottom…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification