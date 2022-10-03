Bill Skarsgård and Lily-Rose Depp reportedly join Robert Eggers' long-awaited Nosferatu remake. Eggers is set to write, direct and produce the new imagining of the cinematic classic.

Lily-Rose Depp replaces Anna Taylor Joy in Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake along with Bill Skarsgård also

According to Deadline, in the new reimagining, Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman (Depp) in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Skarsgard) who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him. Taylor-Joy had to step down as female protagonist of the film due to busy schedule.

Nosferatu will mark Eggers’ first time working with Depp and Skarsgård. The Focus Features film is produced by Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Eggers, Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus. The Nosferatu remake has been a passion project of Eggers’ for years and was reported to be in works with Anya Taylor-Joy and Harry Styles at Studio 8 in 2019.

Bill Skarsgard is best known for his performance as Pennywise in It franchise. His other credits include Marvel’s Eternals, Nine Days and Barbarian. He’ll next appear in John Wick: Chapter 4, Boy Kills World and stars in The Crow remake.

Meanwhile, Depp is set to star opposite The Weeknd in the upcoming HBO series The Idol, produced by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. She most recently appeared in the remake of Silent Night.

