Lee Joon, Hwang Jung Eum, Yoon Jong Hoon and more to join Uhm Ki Joon in suspense drama The Escape of the Seven by The Penthouse makers

South Korean actors Lee Joon, Hwang Jung Eum, Yoon Jong Hoon, Lee Yoo Bi, Shin Eun Kyung, Jo Yoon Hee, Jo Jae Yoon, and Lee Deok Hwa are confirmed to join Uhm Ki Joon in the new suspense drama by SBS The Escape of the Seven (literal title).

Lee Joon, Hwang Jung Eum join Uhm Ki Joon in the new suspense drama The Escape of the Seven

According to Korean media portal Soompi, The Escape of the Seven tells the story of seven people, who are involved in the case of a missing girl, facing a huge incident entangled with many lies and desires. The drama will dynamically portray the truth-seeking journey as well as the bloody retribution that is like divine punishment.

The drama comes from the scriptwriter Kim Soon Ok and director Joo Dong Min who previously worked together on The Last Empress and The Penthouse series. According to the report, Uhm Ki Joon will take on the role of mysterious figure Matthew Lee, the representative of Korea’s largest mobile platform company.

Hwang Jung Eum will play Geum Ra Hee, the talented and daring representative of a drama production company who is a self-righteous woman and will do whatever it takes to earn wealth and success. She tries to find her daughter, whom she abandoned 15 years ago, with the objective of inheriting a large inheritance.

Lee Joon will take on the role of former gangster Min Do Hyuk who has no dreams or hopes. As the report describes, Min Do Hyuk is a person who lives and dies by loyalty, but unfortunately his life is full of unexpected series of betrayals. Yoon Jong Hoon will play Yang Jin Mo, the CEO of Cherry Entertainment. Yang Jin Mo is usually gentle, but he has endless greed, and when he explodes in anger, no one can stop him.

Lee Yoo Bi will be seen as Han Mo Ne, a campus star and idol trainee. With her beauty, wealthy family, and outstanding talent, Han Mo Ne is a wannabe star among her friends. Shin Eun Kyung will take on the role of Cha Joo Ran, an obstetrician-gynecologist.

Jo Yoon Hee, who will return to the small screen after about three years, will take on the role of Go Myung Ji, an art teacher. Jo Jae Yoon will portray the role of Nam Chul Woo, a washed-out detective on the outskirts of the city who has no luck with his cases gets a speedy promotion for the first time in five years.

Lastly, Lee Deok Hwa will play Bang Chil Sung. Also known as Chairman Bang, he is a reputed building owner and rich in cash. He lives with and opens up to his tenant Cha Joo Ran instead of his own family.

The production team shared, “The desperate escape story of the seven who are intertwined with desires and secrets will unfold dynamically. The synergy between scriptwriter Kim Soon Ok, who returned with an even more shocking and intense story, director Joo Dong Min, and the actors will bring about another sensation.”

The Escape of the Seven is scheduled to air in 2023.

