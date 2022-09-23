A Good Day to Be a Dog is currently slated to begin filming in October.

South Korean actress Park Gyu Young has finally signed her next project. Following her last stint in Dali and Cocky Prince, the actress will next star in the upcoming fantasy romance drama A Good Day to be a Dog. She will star opposite K-pop group ASTRO's singer Cha Eun Woo.

The Devil Judge actress Park Gyu Young to star opposite Cha Eun Woo in fantasy romance A Good Day to be a Dog

Park Gyu Young will essay the role of a teacher Han Hae Na who has everything going for her until she meets a person and faces the biggest crisis of her life. According to the Korean media portal Soompi, A Good Day to be a Dog is based on the webtoon of the same name and is an upcoming fantasy romance K-drama about a woman Han Hae Na who is cursed to transform into a dog every time she kisses a man. However, the only person who can undo her curse is a man Jin Seo Won who is afraid of dogs due to a traumatic event he can no longer remember.

Cha Eun Woo is a South Korean singer, actor, and model under the label Fantagio. He is a member of the South Korean pop band ASTRO. On the acting front, Cha Eun Woo previously starred in dramas like True Beauty, My ID Is Gangnam Beauty, Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, Island, and more.

On the other hand, Park Gyu Young has starred in several dramas including It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, Sweet Home, and The Devil Judge, among others. Last year, she landed her first lead role with Dali and Cocky Prince which premiered in September 2021.

Meanwhile, A Good Day to Be a Dog is currently slated to begin filming in October.

