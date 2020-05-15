Beyhadh 2 has ended abruptly and it has left the fans disheartened to a great extent. While the stars, Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang, have asked them to look at the brighter side, the fans are hoping that the show will come back and that they will get closure. For Beyhadh 2, only Jenifer reprised her role as Maya but in his recent conversation with a leading daily, Kushal Tandon revealed that he was offered to be a part of season 2.

Kushal was seen as the male lead in Beyhadh with Jennifer Winget and Aneri Vajani and now the season one is airing in Spain and America. He says that he was offered the show, but the script didn’t excite him as much as the first one did. Apart from this, he was caught up with other projects at the time so he had to let this one go.

