Krissann Barretto reveals losing work after speaking on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: “No one is so stupid to risk their life for fame”

Sasural Simar Ka fame Television actress Krissann Barretto shared the heavy toll she paid for speaking out about the death of her close friend, the late Sushant Singh Rajput. During an emotional conversation on Shardul Pandit’s podcast Uncensored with Shardul, the 33-year-old actress disclosed how her decision to address Sushant’s passing led to significant professional setbacks and personal struggles.

The Emotional Cost of Loyalty

Krissann Barretto’s bond with Sushant Singh Rajput dates back to their days in the television industry, where they forged a deep friendship. Following Sushant’s tragic death by suicide on June 14, 2020, at his Mumbai residence, Krissann was among the few who publicly expressed their grief and raised questions about the circumstances surrounding his passing. However, what she perceived as an act of loyalty to her friend turned into a nightmare.

“In India, if you’re an actor, you can’t grieve,” Krissann said on the podcast. “If your friend passes away, people assume you’re posting for attention. Just because you’re in front of a camera, they think you’re performing.” She highlighted the harsh scrutiny actors face, where genuine emotions are often dismissed as publicity stunts. For Krissann, speaking about Sushant wasn’t about fame—it was about standing up for someone she cared about deeply.

Professional Backlash: Denied Work by Production Houses

The repercussions of her outspokenness were swift and severe. Krissann revealed that several production houses refused to work with her after she addressed Sushant’s death publicly. “I was denied work,” she admitted, adding that the decision to speak out came with risks she knowingly took. “I lost a lot and gained nothing. I did it for my friend, not for fame.” Despite the heavy price she paid—both emotionally and professionally—Krissann Barretto harbors no regrets. “No one is so stupid to risk their life for fame,” she asserted, dismissing claims that her actions were motivated by self-interest.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: A Case That Shook the Nation

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise at the age of 34 sent shockwaves through India, sparking widespread debates about mental health, nepotism, and alleged foul play. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star transitioned from television to Bollywood, leaving a legacy of remarkable performances. His death prompted investigations by multiple agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which recently closed the case, ruling out any conspiracy.

