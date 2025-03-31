Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the film is backed by prominent producers Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and the renowned filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan.

Comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma has given his fans a delightful Eid surprise by unveiling the much-anticipated first look of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. The film, a sequel to his 2015 comedy hit, promises to bring back the signature humor and chaos that made the original a crowd favorite.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2: Kapil Sharma surprises fans on Eid with First Look poster

The first-look poster, which was released on social media, features Kapil Sharma alongside a mysterious female character, sparking curiosity among fans about the film’s storyline. With the announcement of the film's shoot commencement already generating excitement, this latest reveal has further heightened anticipation for the sequel.

Cast and Crew Details

Alongside Kapil Sharma, actor Manjot Singh is set to play a key role in the film. Known for his impeccable comic timing, Manjot’s presence is expected to add another layer of entertainment to the movie. While the full cast list is yet to be announced, speculations are rife about potential new additions to the ensemble.

Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the film is backed by prominent producers Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and the renowned filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas-Mustan Film Production. Given the reputation of the production team, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is expected to deliver another dose of laughter and drama.

What to Expect

The original Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon was a massive success, marking Kapil Sharma’s Bollywood debut. It followed the hilarious misadventures of a man juggling multiple marriages, leading to a series of comical situations. The sequel is expected to retain the film’s slapstick humor while introducing fresh twists and surprises.

With the first look already creating buzz, fans are eagerly waiting for more updates, including the release date and additional cast details. As excitement builds, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is shaping up to be one of the most awaited comedies of the year.

