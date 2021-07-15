Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.07.2021 | 12:50 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Toofan Bellbottom Mimi Shershaah Sherni Haseen Dillruba
follow us on

Krishna Shroff reveals getting emotional after watching Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Krishna Shroff is a big name in the fitness industry apart from being the daughter of film star Jackie Shroff and the sister of dancing icon Tiger Shroff. Recently she revealed how she became emotional after watching Baaghi 2 in 10 minutes. Krishna felt very proud of her baby brother for delivering such a power-packed performance through the film making her swell with pride. She also declared she got emotional during the premiere launch of Baaghi 2 as she saw her brother on the big screen. Baaghi 2 was directed by Ahmed Khan in which he was going to share the screen for the first time with his girlfriend and actress Disha Patani. Their fresh pairing and chemistry were liked by the audience and the film became a blockbuster hit.

Krishna Shroff reveals getting emotional after watching Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2

Krishna further said that she is not an emotional person but seeing her brother doing such great work made her teary-eyed. She also spoke on Jackie and Tiger Shroff's best movies and performances. Krishna declared that actors like Jackie Shroff are rare and he is best in whatever role he does. When it comes to talking about Tiger, she is left in awe and can only see him grow with each film. Tiger Shroff will be again seen essaying the role of action-packed hero in Baaghi 4 directed by Ahmed Khan. He will also be seen in Heropanti 2 and Ganapath.

More Pages: Baaghi 2 Box Office Collection , Baaghi 2 Movie Review

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification