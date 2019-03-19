Katrina Kaif pampers herself with a brand new Range Rover car

Katrina Kaif already owns a plush Audi car and now she has expanded her collection with a lavish Range Rover Vogue which costs a whopping Rs. 2.33 crores in India. The Zero actress has recently returned from Dubai after the Da-Bangg Tour Reloaded got postponed due to the weather. She even attended the Hello Hall Of Fame Awards 2019 and looked no less than a dream.

She opted for a gorgeous red body-con gown with sleek hair and minimal makeup. Now, coming back to her car, this Range Rover Vogue’s base price in India is set at Rs. 2.33 crores and given the fact she would have the car customized and the tax on it the price could well be over Rs. 3 crores. This is also the LWB variant, Long Wheel Base as compared to the regular model. The car is white in colour and is registered on the same number as her Audi.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie also stars Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Who Wore What: Check out what your favorite celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and more wore for the Hello Hall Of Fame Awards 2019