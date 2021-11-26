Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.11.2021 | 12:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dhamaka Bunty Aur Babli 2 Antim – The Final Truth Satyameva Jayate 2 83 Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot to release on July 15, 2022

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan & Siddhant Chaturvedi went on floors last year and has been conversational owing to the popularity of the horror-comedy genre and its interesting casting coup.

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot to release on July 15, 2022

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot, is Excel Entertainment’s newest offering after Gully Boy and Toofaan. Founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Excel Entertainment has over the years brought audiences a compelling selection of content that has seen both commercial success and critical acclaim. The production house has also ventured into the creation of fine original content for the OTT universe.

Interestingly, the release of Phone Bhoot coincides with that of the iconic Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara that was released on 15th July 2011 and marks Katrina Kaif, Ishaan and Siddhant Chaturvedi's first film together.

Sprinkled with equal doses of spook and laughter, Excel Entertainment’s Phone Bhoot is all set to ring in cinemas near you on the 15th July 2022.

ALSO READ: No mobile phones allowed for guests at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding?

More Pages: PhoneBhoot Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Smriti Irani gets stopped by security guard…

Adivi Sesh to remember the heroics of 26/11…

Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada commences…

Squid Game smuggler sentenced to death in…

Exclusive: 'Janani' to release tomorrow;…

Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant to enter the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification