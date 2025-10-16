Anurag Basu's films are always like a glass of whisky - they take their own sweet time to hit the right notes. It's no secret that Anurag Basu's next project with Kartik Aaryan is no longer releasing on the Diwali or Christmas 2025 weekend due to the delay in shooting. But now, we have been informed by very reliable sources that Kartik Aaryan is all set to start shooting for the film from the month of November.

Kartik Aaryan gears up to rejoin the sets of Anurag Basu’s next in November for 25 days

A little birdie informed Bollywood Hungama, "Kartik and Anurag Basu are reuniting for an important 25-day leg of this intense romantic saga from November. This includes the shoot of fresh sequences, alongside some reshoots of already canned moments. The shoot will take place in Mumbai, and the prep work is going on in full swing for the same."

The source also informs us that around 40 days of shoot for this yet untitled romance remains, and the makers are committed to call it a film wrap by the end of January. "The last 15 days of this film will be split shoot between December and January, as Kartik has allotted a bulk of dates for the promotions of his New Year release - Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri."

Our reliable source has confirmed that the untitled romance will release in the Summer of 2026 period and the date announcement will be made once the shoot is wrapped up in January.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan dedicates his FIRST Filmfare Award to “dreamers”: “Champion girta hai… par rukta nahi”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.